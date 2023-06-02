QUEENSBURY — Hudson Headwaters Health Network announced several community-based projects that will be supported by its 2023 Upstream Fund, including some in the Glens Falls area.
“The Upstream Fund is a newer initiative, but it speaks to something Hudson Headwaters has understood since the beginning: that health is not one-dimensional,” explained Dr. Tucker Slingerland, Hudson Headwaters CEO, in a news release. “This support is yet another way the Network shows up for our communities. It is also a recognition that Hudson Headwaters cannot do it alone. Community health is truly a team effort, and we’re fortunate to have so many incredible nonprofit partners helping to ensure the well-being of our region.”
Local recipients include:
• Town of Chester: Funding to refurbish a 1,200-square-foot space within the town hall to create a daycare facility for Chestertown and neighboring communities.
• WAIT House, Glens Falls: The nonprofit emergency shelter for youth ages 16-24 and transitional living program for pregnant and parenting youth and their dependents will use funds to provide rental assistance and care management support.
For more information, visit www.hhhn.org/upstreamfund.