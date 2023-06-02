“The Upstream Fund is a newer initiative, but it speaks to something Hudson Headwaters has understood since the beginning: that health is not one-dimensional,” explained Dr. Tucker Slingerland, Hudson Headwaters CEO, in a news release. “This support is yet another way the Network shows up for our communities. It is also a recognition that Hudson Headwaters cannot do it alone. Community health is truly a team effort, and we’re fortunate to have so many incredible nonprofit partners helping to ensure the well-being of our region.”