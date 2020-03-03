Hudson Headwaters adding Adirondack Internal Medicine & Pediatrics offices to network

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Along with changes to signage and other branded materials, there may be some minor renovations as the practice locations become part of Hudson Headwaters Health Network,” Hudson Headwaters spokesperson Jane Hooper said. “During the transition, patients won’t experience any disruption in care.”

Hooper did not immediately respond to questions about whether patients will have to assist in transferring medical records and if there will be changes to the way patients pay for their visits.

In the news release, Hudson Headwaters CEO Dr. Tucker Slingerland said, “Our organizations believe that access to high-quality health care is vital to the health of our communities. This partnership will ensure that residents of both Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake will have continued support and resources to meet their healthcare needs. We look forward to welcoming the greater Tri-Lakes community into our care.”

Adirondack Internal Medicine co-founder Dr. David Johnson of Saranac Lake said the merger will be a benefit to the Tri-Lakes.