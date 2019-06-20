A Hudson Falls woman who was prosecuted for selling cocaine in Washington and Saratoga counties has been sentenced to 4 years in state prison.
Elizabeth A. Monahan, 24, pleaded guilty to criminal sale of a controlled substance in Washington County and attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance in Saratoga County for two different police investigations last year.
The Saratoga County case was part of a state Attorney General's Office investigation that resulted in 30 arrests last fall.
She was sentenced to 4 years in prison and 2 years on parole in Saratoga County, and 3 years in prison to be followed by 2 years parole in Washington County. The sentences are to be served concurrently.
She is serving the sentences at Albion Correctional Facility.
