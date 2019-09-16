HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls woman has been sentenced to 2 years in state prison for possessing narcotics earlier this year in Washington County.
Elizabeth R. Bourque, 29, pleaded guilty to felony criminal possession of a controlled substance in connection with an arrest for having unspecified drugs in Hudson Falls.
Washington County Judge McKeighan sentenced her to 2 years in state prison to be followed by 2 years on parole.
