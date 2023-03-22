ALBANY — A Hudson Falls woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 2 1/2 years in prison for defrauding two banks using the personal information of the customers of her plumbing and heating business.

Renee Burnell, 49, previously pleaded guilty to a two-count indictment charging bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. She admitted that between August 2019 and January 2020, she defrauded Synchrony Bank and The Bank of Missouri by applying for lines of credit with each bank using her customers’ personal identifiable information and then using the lines of credit to falsify purchases that benefitted her plumbing and heating business, according to a news release.

Burnell admitted that her scheme resulted in a loss of $119,264.43 to The Bank of Missouri and a loss of $13,912.00 to Synchrony Bank.

Senior U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence Kahn ordered full restitution to the banks and also imposed a 3-year term of supervised release to begin after Burnell is released from prison.