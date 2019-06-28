FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls woman is headed to state prison for her guilty plea to a felony charge for driving under the influence of drugs.
Tina M. Blackmer, 60, pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired by drugs in connection with an arrest earlier this year in Fort Edward.
Blackmer was on probation for an unspecified offense at the time of the arrest, and has been sentenced to a year in Washington County Jail on that charge.
Blackmer, who faced a DWAI drugs charge in 2006 for a crash in Hudson Falls as well, had participated in Washington County's drug treatment court program after a prior conviction.
Under the terms of a plea deal, she faces a 1- to 3-year prison term when sentenced July 12 by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan. She is being held in Washington County Jail.
