Hudson Falls woman pleads guilty for burglary

QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls woman pleaded guilty to a felony last week for going into a store where she had been banned to steal merchandise.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Rachel L. Gilligan, 36, pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree burglary, a felony, for an arrest last August at the Walmart store on Quaker Ridge Road in Queensbury.

She had been banned from the store because of previous shoplifting complaints, and when she returned was charged with burglary for entering a building without permission to commit a crime.

Gilligan was sentenced to 5 years on probation, a term that will run concurrently with probation imposed in Washington County Court for a criminal nuisance convictions. That case stemmed from her allowing a heroin dealer to sell drugs from her then-home in Kingsbury.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0