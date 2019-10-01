QUEENSBURY -- A Hudson Falls woman was sentenced to 3 years in state prison Wednesday for selling heroin in Warren County.
Toni E. McIntosh, 25, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony, for a heroin sale that was made during a police investigation earlier this year.
McIntosh also faces a felony drug charge in Saratoga County for alleged possession of heroin in Moreau as well, as authorities said she had 80 bags of the drug when located at a motel last February.
Warren County Judge John Hall sentenced her to 3 years in state prison to be followed by 2 years on parole.
State Police, Glens Falls Police and the Warren County Sheriff's Office investigated the cases.
