GLENS FALLS — A Hudson Falls woman was arrested on a felony drug charge Friday night in Glens Falls, police records show.
Melissa L. Stearns, 33, was found to have cocaine when State Police stopped a vehicle she was in on Hudson Avenue around 6:40 p.m., records show.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
She was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, arraigned and released pending prosecution in Glens Falls City Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.