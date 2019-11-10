{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — A Hudson Falls woman was arrested on a felony drug charge Friday night in Glens Falls, police records show.

Melissa L. Stearns, 33, was found to have cocaine when State Police stopped a vehicle she was in on Hudson Avenue around 6:40 p.m., records show.

She was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, arraigned and released pending prosecution in Glens Falls City Court.

