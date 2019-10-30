{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS — Hudson Falls High School will host its 18th annual Wall of Distinction Induction Ceremony at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The tradition honors highly successful graduates who have had distinguished careers or become role models in the community. 

This year's honorees include David Caruso, '75, Tod Eagle, '66, Todd Mead, '87, Lisa Mitzen (Rozell), '86, Michael Poulos, '49, and Commander Thomas Rainville, '86.

The ceremony will take place in the high school auditorium and will be followed by an unveiling and reception in the cafeteria. 

