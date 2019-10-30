HUDSON FALLS — Hudson Falls High School will host its 18th annual Wall of Distinction Induction Ceremony at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The tradition honors highly successful graduates who have had distinguished careers or become role models in the community.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
This year's honorees include David Caruso, '75, Tod Eagle, '66, Todd Mead, '87, Lisa Mitzen (Rozell), '86, Michael Poulos, '49, and Commander Thomas Rainville, '86.
The ceremony will take place in the high school auditorium and will be followed by an unveiling and reception in the cafeteria.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.