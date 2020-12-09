Hudson Falls voters will decide $16.78 million capital project on Feb. 23

Other work at the high school includes making bathrooms handicapped-accessible and installing new emergency lighting.

In addition, upgrades would be made to improve air filtration and air exchange, which is more important than ever in the age of COVID-19, Wickman said.

The project's scope has been narrowed from about $30 million worth of wish list items. Work that will have to be done in a future phase includes energy-savings initiatives such as replacing windows at other school buildings.

The cost of the construction is $14.9 million, according to Kevin Polunci, executive director of business and human resources.

The district is building into the budget $485,000 in fees in case it has to borrow money from the state Dormitory Authority to get a better interest rate than it could on the open market.

The budget includes another $1.3 million in interest costs. The state aid payments on a project such as this do not start flowing until about 18 months after it is approved by the commissioner, according to Polunci.

The district has debt coming off the books, so Polunci said the net increase in taxes would be about $7 per year on a $150,000 home — that is before any exemptions such as STAR.