Hudson Falls voters will decide $16.78 million capital project on Feb. 23

HUDSON FALLS — Voters in the Hudson Falls school district will get their chance on Feb. 23 to weigh in on the district’s $16.78 million capital project.
The school board voted Tuesday to set the date for the referendum, with polls open from noon to 8 p.m. at the high school on East LaBarge Street.
Major components of the project include replacing roofs, upgrading security and renovating the library and auditorium at the high school.
The library work would include new lighting, seats for small and large group collaboration and upgraded technology. Work at the auditorium would include replacing carpeting, seating, lighting and the sound system.
The district has aging roofs, and this project would replace the roofs at the primary school and high school, which are either past their warranty period or soon will be.
Other priorities would be addressing code violations, improving lighting, replacing the boiler at the high school, upgrading air filtration systems and removing asbestos.
Security upgrades are part of the project, including the installation of vestibules at the front entrance, according to architect Steve Wickman.
“Somebody has to be checked in, visually verified and let into the building,” he said at Tuesday's board meeting.
Other work at the high school includes making bathrooms handicapped-accessible and installing new emergency lighting.
In addition, upgrades would be made to improve air filtration and air exchange, which is more important than ever in the age of COVID-19, Wickman said.
The project's scope has been narrowed from about $30 million worth of wish list items. Work that will have to be done in a future phase includes energy-savings initiatives such as replacing windows at other school buildings.
The cost of the construction is $14.9 million, according to Kevin Polunci, executive director of business and human resources.
The district is building into the budget $485,000 in fees in case it has to borrow money from the state Dormitory Authority to get a better interest rate than it could on the open market.
The budget includes another $1.3 million in interest costs. The state aid payments on a project such as this do not start flowing until about 18 months after it is approved by the commissioner, according to Polunci.
The district has debt coming off the books, so Polunci said the net increase in taxes would be about $7 per year on a $150,000 home — that is before any exemptions such as STAR.
The district receives 65% to 70% reimbursement from the state.
The district would hope to get at least some construction work done in the summer of 2022, completing the project by the fall of 2023.
Board member Matt LaPann called it a good project.
“We’re not talking about luxury items. We’re talking about the safety and well-being of our students. I’m really hoping to get public buy-in for that,” he said.
Board member Mark Galough said he is pleased the district is able to do as much work as it can with its resources.
“I think it’s a great project. I think the fiscal impact is very doable for a lot of people,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
