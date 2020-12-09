 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hudson Falls voters will decide $16.78 million capital project on Feb. 23
0 comments

Hudson Falls voters will decide $16.78 million capital project on Feb. 23

{{featured_button_text}}
Hudson Falls proposes nearly $16.78 million school project

Seen here is a rendering of upgrades to the Hudson Falls High School auditorium. Renovations would be part of a nearly $16.78 million project the district plans to put before voters on Feb. 23. 

 Michael Goot

HUDSON FALLS — Voters in the Hudson Falls school district will get their chance on Feb. 23 to weigh in on the district’s $16.78 million capital project.

The school board voted Tuesday to set the date for the referendum, with polls open from noon to 8 p.m. at the high school on East LaBarge Street.

Major components of the project include replacing roofs, upgrading security and renovating the library and auditorium at the high school.

The library work would include new lighting, seats for small and large group collaboration and upgraded technology. Work at the auditorium would include replacing carpeting, seating, lighting and the sound system.

The district has aging roofs, and this project would replace the roofs at the primary school and high school, which are either past their warranty period or soon will be.

Other priorities would be addressing code violations, improving lighting, replacing the boiler at the high school, upgrading air filtration systems and removing asbestos.

Security upgrades are part of the project, including the installation of vestibules at the front entrance, according to architect Steve Wickman.

“Somebody has to be checked in, visually verified and let into the building,” he said at Tuesday's board meeting.

Other work at the high school includes making bathrooms handicapped-accessible and installing new emergency lighting.

In addition, upgrades would be made to improve air filtration and air exchange, which is more important than ever in the age of COVID-19, Wickman said.

The project's scope has been narrowed from about $30 million worth of wish list items. Work that will have to be done in a future phase includes energy-savings initiatives such as replacing windows at other school buildings.

The cost of the construction is $14.9 million, according to Kevin Polunci, executive director of business and human resources.

The district is building into the budget $485,000 in fees in case it has to borrow money from the state Dormitory Authority to get a better interest rate than it could on the open market.

The budget includes another $1.3 million in interest costs. The state aid payments on a project such as this do not start flowing until about 18 months after it is approved by the commissioner, according to Polunci.

The district has debt coming off the books, so Polunci said the net increase in taxes would be about $7 per year on a $150,000 home — that is before any exemptions such as STAR.

The district receives 65% to 70% reimbursement from the state.

The district would hope to get at least some construction work done in the summer of 2022, completing the project by the fall of 2023.

Board member Matt LaPann called it a good project.

“We’re not talking about luxury items. We’re talking about the safety and well-being of our students. I’m really hoping to get public buy-in for that,” he said.

Board member Mark Galough said he is pleased the district is able to do as much work as it can with its resources.

“I think it’s a great project. I think the fiscal impact is very doable for a lot of people,” he said.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

At a glance

The Hudson Falls Board of Education on Tuesday voted to put a nearly $16.78 million capital project before voters on Feb. 23. Polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m. at the high school on East LaBarge Street.

The district has debt coming off the books and state aid would pay 65% to 70% of the cost. If approved, the owner of a home assessed at $150,000 would pay about $7 more per year in taxes — without factoring in any STAR exemptions.

Here is a summary of the work:

  • Replacing the roof at the primary and high school;
  • Installing secure vestibules and adding cameras;
  • Addressing code violations;
  • Improving lighting;
  • Replacing the boiler at the high school;
  • Upgrading air filtration systems;
  • Removing asbestos;
  • Installing new carpeting, seating, lighting and a sound system for the auditorium;
  • Renovating the library at the high school with new seating, carpeting, lighting and technology.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Fort Edward dewatering facility

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News