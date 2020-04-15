You are the owner of this article.
Hudson Falls Volunteer Fire Department surprises birthday girl
HUDSON FALLS — Alexis McCarthy was playing catch in the street outside her Pine Street home Tuesday evening when she saw a firetruck headed her way.

“I thought there was a fire,” said Alexis, who received a surprise visit from the Hudson Falls Volunteer Fire Department with lights flashing and sirens wailing to celebrate her 10th birthday.

Alexis, who is an avid softball player and a member of the Adirondack Magic travel team, put down her softball and received balloons and a sign from firefighters.

One person threw a gift-wrapped present to her from a moving vehicle. The softball player easily caught it.

“We usually have a huge party,” said her father, Peter McCarthy, noting that the coronavirus pandemic crushed their party plans. 

Instead, Alexis spent the day doing schoolwork. Her father planned to treat her to a takeout birthday dinner.

Fire department surprises birthday girl

Alexis McCarthy of Hudson Falls displays the shirt she made herself for her 10th birthday Tuesday. 

Before leaving, members of the fire department sang “Happy Birthday” to Alexis, who wore a shirt she made herself that read: “April Birthday” and “#quarantined.”

At one point, a truck pulled up to her home and some girls sang her a song they wrote: “Happy, happy birthday, from all of us to you. We wish you weren’t in quarantine, so we could party too.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206.

