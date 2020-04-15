Hudson Falls Volunteer Fire Department surprises birthday girl

HUDSON FALLS — Alexis McCarthy was playing catch in the street outside her Pine Street home Tuesday evening when she saw a firetruck headed her way.
“I thought there was a fire,” said Alexis, who received a surprise visit from the Hudson Falls Volunteer Fire Department with lights flashing and sirens wailing to celebrate her 10th birthday.
Alexis, who is an avid softball player and a member of the Adirondack Magic travel team, put down her softball and received balloons and a sign from firefighters.
Alexis McCarthy turned 10 Tuesday and was surprised with a visit from the Hudson Falls Volunteer Fire Department. @poststar pic.twitter.com/5ZUmBHURtQ— Gretta Hochsprung (@GrettaHoch) April 15, 2020
One person threw a gift-wrapped present to her from a moving vehicle. The softball player easily caught it.
“We usually have a huge party,” said her father, Peter McCarthy, noting that the coronavirus pandemic crushed their party plans.
Instead, Alexis spent the day doing schoolwork. Her father planned to treat her to a takeout birthday dinner.
Before leaving, members of the fire department sang “Happy Birthday” to Alexis, who wore a shirt she made herself that read: “April Birthday” and “#quarantined.”
At one point, a truck pulled up to her home and some girls sang her a song they wrote: “Happy, happy birthday, from all of us to you. We wish you weren’t in quarantine, so we could party too.”
