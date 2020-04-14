Hudson Falls village taxes to decrease slightly

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HUDSON FALLS — Hudson Falls residents will see their village tax bills decrease by about $10, the mayor said Monday evening. The Village Board adopted its budget in an 18-minute virtual meeting that took place via Zoom videoconferencing.

The board held a public hearing on the $5,428,469 budget and then passed the budget, which is broken down into $4,279,827 for the general fund and $1,148,642 for the water fund.

The amount to be raised by taxes is $2,716,417, which is an increase of $57,020 from last year. The tax rate is $8.30 per $1,000 of assessed value, a decrease of 1% from last year’s tax rate of $8.40 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

“If your assessment didn’t change on a $100,000 assessment, you’ll see a tax decrease of just under $10, and the proposed tax levy is under New York state tax cap requirements,” Mayor John Barton said during the meeting.

There was no public comment during the public hearing.

The board also awarded bids on the Paris Park parking lot project, and the mayor announced that the infrastructure project on School, Union and Clark streets has begun.

The next Village Board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 13.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to hold it at Village Hall,” Barton said.

