Hudson Falls Village Hall is locked to public

HUDSON FALLS — The village of Hudson Falls is limiting access to Village Hall at 218 Main St. to protect the public and staff, as a precaution against the coronavirus.
Village hall doors will be locked, officials announced Monday.
People are encouraged to call the main number at 518-747-5426 to conduct business.
You have free articles remaining.
The department extensions are:
- Water Department: ext. 201
- Deputy Clerk: ext. 203
- Clerk/Treasurer: ext. 205
- Mayor: ext. 206
- Code Enforcement: ext. 207
Water payments can be placed in the dropbox out front. It is a secure box and will be checked at least twice daily.
Otherwise, mail payments to HF Water Dept., 220 Main St., Hudson Falls, N.Y. 12839. Residents have until March 31 to pay without penalty.