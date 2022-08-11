Hudson Falls to offer hands-on tryouts for new school bus drivers

HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson Falls Central School District is encouraging local residents to become school bus drivers this year.

The district's new transportation supervisor, Aaron Cooper, said he is sponsoring the event to attract and recruit new drivers.

"This is a way to meet possible applicants in person and give them the opportunity first hand to try out and experience what it's like to drive a bus," Cooper said.

The school's transportation department is encouraging anyone interested to come to the Hudson Falls Middle School from Aug. 22 to 26 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For the tryout, no commercial driver's license is required, but drivers must be over 21 years old.

A brief overview and instructions from current bus drivers will be given before prospective drivers are given the opportunity to get behind the wheel themselves on a closed course in the middle school parking lot.

The district's transportation department oversees 43 buses and transports almost 2,000 students daily.

Any questions regarding transportation services or specific details of the event should be directed to Cooper at 518-747-2121, ext. 4552, or by emailing acooper@hfcsd.org. Additional information about this event can be found on the district website.

School bus driver shortages are being felt regionally and nationally.

Hudson Falls school Superintendent Dan Ward, when he headed the Fort Edward school district, upgraded his commercial driver’s license to expand the number of on-call bus drivers after a driver position was cut following the 2018-19 budget being voted down.

South Glens Falls Central School District ran a similar event, Drive-a-Bus Day, in October 2021 to recruit drivers for their schools.

Last summer, the Associated Press reported that economic forces were in play in the bus driver shortage. Driving a school bus requires a commercial driver’s license that can take weeks to obtain. And people who have them can often find higher-paying work as commercial drivers that doesn’t require splitting the day for pickup and drop-off.