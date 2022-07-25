Hudson Falls students full STEAM ahead

HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson Falls summer enrichment program is designed to allow students entering grades 2 through 6 to take non-credit science, technology, engineering, arts and math, or STEAM, related experiences.

The three-week STEAM enrichment program culminates with a STEAM Showcase on Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at the Hudson Falls Intermediate School.

Community members are invited to come share in this special day as the students display all the unique things they learned from their courses.

The program is not meant to take the place of a regular school curriculum, but rather encourage students to explore additional specialized areas that are of interest.

Courses are designed to engage and offer motivated students hands-on activities that are both challenging and experiential.

Some examples of courses include: Acting, Art, Coding, Experimental Science, Music, Fun with Food, Intro to Spanish and French and more.

The program is coordinated by Chris MacPherson, Director of Educational Technology, and Mike McTague, Kindergarten and Intermediate School Principal.