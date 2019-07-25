HUDSON FALLS — The three-week-long STEAM Works program wrapped up at Hudson Falls Intermediate School on Thursday, giving students a chance to show off their knowledge in science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
Hudson Falls students from the second through the sixth grade had the opportunity to register for two classes in May and picked from a course offering that included French, Spanish, Intro to Papercraft, a Harry Potter-themed class called Calling all Potterheads, STEM Career Adventures and more.
Christine MacPherson, the district’s director of instructional technology and enrichment coordinator of the program, said the purpose of the program is to foster, build and extend opportunities to students who may not be aware of everything STEAM has to offer.
The curriculum revolved around many different kinds of projects to demonstrate the real-world application of the concepts students were learning. Students also recorded their experiments to share and watch again later to give them another aspect of hands-on technological learning.
“It’s more problem-based learning, more challenges and more hands-on activities,” MacPherson said. “For instance, they learned about buoyancy by building a boat out of aluminum foil and seeing how many gumballs the boat could hold before it sank.”
The district also provided transportation for the nearly 90 students who participated in the program, and MacPherson said the students’ response has been overwhelmingly positive.
“I mean just the fact they’re returning every day says a lot. We start at eight o’clock, so they’re waking up early in the month of July to be with us,” MacPherson said.
Jessica Hogan, one of the program instructors and a second-grade teacher in the district the rest of the year, said the program offered teachers and students more freedom to be hands-on and experimental with their work.
“We think about what would interest kids and what our passion is, and we bring that to the table,” Hogan said. “They come in every day and there’s not a single grumble or a groan.”
Hogan said she also thinks the program helps curb some of the summer learning loss many students have during the break.
She said there are learning sites the students can access from home, and she receives a report of their progress and results when they use it.
“We get reports on whether students are using these sites, and every morning I open my computer I can see that kids are using the sites. They’re doing homework when it’s not even homework,” Hogan said.
Bradyn Tucker, a rising eighth-grader, student volunteer and former program enrollee, enjoyed the program so much he decided to volunteer as a student aide helping out teachers wherever he could.
He said he enjoyed being able to go to more than just the two classes he was enrolled in when he was in the program. As a volunteer, he was able to move around to all of the courses to see what was going on and sometimes participate.
“We really didn’t get see the other classes until the presentation at the end, and it was cool being able to go around and see what everyone was doing and how everyone teaches their classes a little bit differently,” Tucker said.
He said it made many of the subjects more interesting and fun because of the hands-on nature of the curriculum.
“I really wish they could incorporate this program into actual school instead of just having it in the summer, and students and teachers got to do more of this,” Tucker said.
