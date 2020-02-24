You are the owner of this article.
Hudson Falls sex offender gets another prison sentence
QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls man who is serving a prison term for trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a 12-year-old in Washington County has pleaded guilty to two additional charges in Warren County.

Jeffrey Prime

Prime

Jeffrey S. Prime Jr., 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of sexual performance by a child in connection with a seizure of nearly 1,800 images of child pornography and misdemeanor assault for an unrelated assault.

Police determined he shared child porn with another person after his arrest in the Washington County case, and the misdemeanor assault satisfied a robbery charge.

The robbery count stemmed from an April 2018 home invasion in Queensbury where he assaulted a person he knew to steal money from him, fracturing the victim’s orbital bone.

Prime was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in state prison by Warren County Judge John Hall, which is to be served concurrently to the 12-year prison term he is serving for the Washington County underage sex sting.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

