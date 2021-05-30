Hudson Falls senior accepted into Army and Navy service academies

HUDSON FALLS — Hudson Falls High School senior Caleb Koutrakos, the Class of 2021’s valedictorian, has been accepted into both the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Military Academy.

Koutrakos will report to the Naval Academy on June 30 to begin his first year.

According to U.S. News and World Report, West Point Military Academy has an acceptance rate of just 10%. Annapolis, the Naval Academy where Koutrakos will ultimately attend school, accepts just 8% of its total applicants, according to an announcement by the Hudson Falls Central School District.

“I knew I wanted to go into the military when I was young. But then as I entered high school, I hadn’t really thought much of it,” said Koutrakos. “It wasn’t until I saw a news story about Delta Force (the special operation group) a year or so ago that made me remember my dream. I knew I wanted to serve my country. I researched the academies, and in April I got a call from my congresswoman’s office that I had been accepted to West Point. That was a dream come true. But then to get the Naval Academy acceptance a few days later was incredible.”

In addition to an appointment to both academies, Koutrakos also received a Naval Reserve Officers' Training Corps scholarship to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.