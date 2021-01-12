Hudson Falls seeks residents for school superintendent search committee

HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson Falls Board of Education is seeking people to serve on advisory committees to interview semifinalists for the superintendent of schools position.
The district is looking for four parents, four community members and four students to serve on one of two advisory committees of 14 members each — a total of 28 — to conduct interviews. There will also be four administrators, four teachers, four teacher aides or assistants and four other staff members, according to a news release.
The interviews would likely be conducted in early March. The group will be asked to assess the strength and weaknesses of each candidate and report back to the board.
People must attend three meetings — on March 1 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. to go over the interview protocols and tasks; on March 2 from 9 a.m. until about 2 p.m. to interview the semifinalists; and on the evening of March 3 to report to the board. People can attend in person or virtually.
The Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES is assisting in the search. District Superintendent James Dexter said applications are due on Friday.
The goal is to select the successful candidate for the board to appoint by the end of March to start on July 1, according to Dexter.
He said among some of the feedback from the public at a public forum in November is people wanted a person with strong leadership skills to guide the district out of the COVID-19 pandemic. They also want a person with strong communication skills and the ability to collaborate with everyone to find solutions to problems.
Residency is required. Dexter said residents want a person who is an active part of the community and can establish stronger ties between the district and the community.
They also want to find someone who can help address at-risk students, according to Dexter.
“They felt like there are some kids who are not engaged and they really want to find somebody who can help,” he said.
The salary range for the position is between $150,000 and $180,000.
The district is looking for a replacement for Linda Goewey, who retired at the end of July after five years at the helm. Jon Hunter is serving as interim superintendent for the 2020-2021 school year.
