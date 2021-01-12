Hudson Falls seeks residents for school superintendent search committee

HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson Falls Board of Education is seeking people to serve on advisory committees to interview semifinalists for the superintendent of schools position.

The district is looking for four parents, four community members and four students to serve on one of two advisory committees of 14 members each — a total of 28 — to conduct interviews. There will also be four administrators, four teachers, four teacher aides or assistants and four other staff members, according to a news release.

The interviews would likely be conducted in early March. The group will be asked to assess the strength and weaknesses of each candidate and report back to the board.

People must attend three meetings — on March 1 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. to go over the interview protocols and tasks; on March 2 from 9 a.m. until about 2 p.m. to interview the semifinalists; and on the evening of March 3 to report to the board. People can attend in person or virtually.

The Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES is assisting in the search. District Superintendent James Dexter said applications are due on Friday.

The goal is to select the successful candidate for the board to appoint by the end of March to start on July 1, according to Dexter.