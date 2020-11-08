Hudson Falls seeks public input on school superintendent search

HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson Falls Central School District is looking for community input in its search for its next superintendent.
The Board of Education will host a virtual forum on Nov. 17 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to get ideas about the type of characteristics that the community is seeking in its new leader.
Parents, staff, students and community members are invited to participate.
People are asked to register by Friday by sending an email to Linda Roche at lroche@waswheboces.org or calling 518-746-3357 to receive a link to the meeting.
They need to provide their name, telephone number and email and say whether they are a parent, staff member, student or community member.
“Finding a leader with the right mix of qualifications, experience, qualities and vision for our district is a months-long process,” said Board of Education President Benjamin Bishop in a news release. “It’s not a journey that we (as the board) will take on our own.
“We know this choice will have a large impact beyond the walls of our school, for years to come. This is why we want to ensure our community has a voice in the process and an opportunity to be heard throughout the search.”
The Washington-Hamilton-Warren-Saratoga-Essex BOCES is assisting in the search. District Superintendent James Dexter said the plan is to advertise for the position in December and screen applicants in late winter or early spring. The hope is to have a new superintendent to start on July 1, 2021.
Hudson Falls, which has about 2,300 students, is looking for a permanent leader with the retirement of Linda Goewey at the end of July after five years leading the district.
Jon Hunter, the retired superintendent of Fairport Central School District in Rochester, is serving as interim superintendent for the 2020-2021 school year. Hunter has also done interim stints in Lake George and South Glens Falls during the last few years.
He said he has been through five different district leadership transitions during his career.
“What I’ve learned from each one is the value of involving as much of the school community as possible,” he said in a news release.
