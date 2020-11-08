Hudson Falls seeks public input on school superintendent search

HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson Falls Central School District is looking for community input in its search for its next superintendent.

The Board of Education will host a virtual forum on Nov. 17 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to get ideas about the type of characteristics that the community is seeking in its new leader.

Parents, staff, students and community members are invited to participate.

People are asked to register by Friday by sending an email to Linda Roche at lroche@waswheboces.org or calling 518-746-3357 to receive a link to the meeting.

They need to provide their name, telephone number and email and say whether they are a parent, staff member, student or community member.

“Finding a leader with the right mix of qualifications, experience, qualities and vision for our district is a months-long process,” said Board of Education President Benjamin Bishop in a news release. “It’s not a journey that we (as the board) will take on our own.

“We know this choice will have a large impact beyond the walls of our school, for years to come. This is why we want to ensure our community has a voice in the process and an opportunity to be heard throughout the search.”