Hudson Falls seeking additional $400,000 for Derby Park revitalization

HUDSON FALLS — With work to revitalize Derby Park expected to begin next year, village officials are hoping to raise an additional $400,000 to help cover increased costs associated with the project brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The price tag to revamp the 6-acre village-owned park originally came in at $1.4 million, but since COVID-19 hit, markets have been disrupted and the cost of supplies have increased, bringing the estimated cost of the project up to $1.8 million, said Bob Cook, a village trustee and deputy mayor, who sits on the Derby Park Revitalization Committee.

Cook said the village has been working hard to raise money for the project, securing a total of $900,000 between state and private grants as well as donations. He added that he’s confident local residents and business owners will step up again to help cover the increase cost for the project.

“This pandemic has thrown everything for a loop,” Cook said. “People are struggling. People are out of work. We definitely understand that. We’re not in the business of taking advantage of anybody; just what people feel they can afford to give to a project that I think is pretty near and dear to the hearts of most of the people who live in this community.”