Hudson Falls schools shift to all-remote learning for rest of week after positive COVID-19 case
HUDSON FALLS — The school district is shifting to all-remote instruction for the rest of the week after a person in the high school tested positive for COVID-19.

The district became aware of the new case on Tuesday evening and will move to online learning for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

School officials will put in place Department of Health cleaning and safety protocols. Hudson Falls will notify parents of the date for return to in-person, hybrid learning. That date will be no earlier than Monday.

“We will continue to work closely with Washington County Public Health. We will follow their guidance on how to maintain a safe and healthy learning environment for our students, staff, and community,” interim Superintendent of Schools Jon Hunter said in a news release.

“Our three-day pause on in-person learning is rolling — if we need more time to clean, trace, and track, we’ll take it. Our priority is to safely educate our students.”

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

