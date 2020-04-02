Hudson Falls school staff to parade for students

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Hudson Falls faculty and staff will take part in an employee parade through the district's streets and neighborhoods beginning at 1 p.m. Friday, to wave hello to students and families during the COVID-19 school dismissal.

The parade will last approximately one hour and consist of two routes. The north route will leave from the primary school and the south route from the intermediate school. To view the two routes visit, https://www.hfcsd.org/hfcsd-teachers-staff-parade-through-streets/.

Families are reminded to practice social distancing and do not approach vehicles as they cannot stop. Students and families are encouraged to wear school colors of green and white.

Corinth Central School will host a drive-by at the elementary school on Friday starting at noon.

On Thursday, Fort Edward, Hadley-Luzerne and Schuylerville districts held parades through its districts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0