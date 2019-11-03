HUDSON FALLS — A strong work ethic and supportive family and friends was the common thread that ran through all six people who were added Sunday to the Hudson Falls Central School District Wall of Distinction.
The class included David Caruso, retired senior vice president of Stewart’s Shops; retired BOCES District Superintendent Charles Tod Eagle; copy editor, poet and author Todd Mead; retired banker Lisa Mitzen; Cmdr. Thomas Rainville of the U.S. Navy; and a posthumous induction to Michael J. Poulos, former president of the American General Corp. insurance company.
Each of the inductees gave some remarks at the 18th annual ceremony, which also coincided with the induction of students into the Sandy Hill Chapter of the National Honor Society.
Rainville, a class of 1986 graduate, was part of a Seal Team as executive officer and platoon commander and served in Afghanistan and Iraq. After retiring from active duty, he continues work on developing emerging defense technologies.
Rainville credited his parents and college and high school wrestling coaches to help instill discipline and respect. He said that growing up in the local area he learned the value of hard work.
“The work wasn’t over until the job was done,” he said.
He said he has carried this work ethic into his career and life and encouraged the students to make their mark.
“Do not ever make the mistake and believe that because you come from a small town in upstate New York that you can’t make an impact on your community, state and nation,” he said. “I never ever thought I would be an All-American wrestler and a Navy Seal officer. Dream big.”
Michael Poulos, speaking on behalf of his late grandfather Michael J. Poulos, said his grandfather came from immigrant parents. Poulos graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1945, embarked on a career in life insurance, rising to become a president and CEO of California-Western States Life Insurance Co. from 1970 to 1975. That company was acquired by American General Corp. and he served as its president from 1981 and 1991 and as vice chairman until his retirement in 1993.
Poulos said that his grandfather came from a small town and then made it big in the insurance world, dealing with mergers and acquisitions and engaging in philanthropic work in Houston.
Poulos quoted an expression that this grandfather told his children and grandchildren to get them to keep pushing harder to achieve their goals.
“You’ve got to put wood in the fire. The fire’s not going to burn without the wood,” he said.
Lisa (Rozell) Mitzen, a graduate of the class of 1986, worked in a management position at Countrywide Home Loans. She was able to retire from the banking industry at a relatively young age in 2013 and then pursued other interests including having a hobby farm and becoming a personal trainer. However, her greatest passion is her charity work including working to build a Code Blue shelter for the homeless in Saratoga Springs. She is also with Rebuilding Together and the American Red Cross of Northeastern New York.
“Giving back can be anything from a grand gesture to a simple act of kindness making a difference in the lives of others,” she said.
Class of 1987 graduate Todd Mead, the head copy editor for Gracenote, has won awards in poetry, written for outdoors magazines and published his own books on hunting and outdoor recreation and has been a world champion archer.
Mead thanked his parents and cited many teachers along the way who helped him pursue an interest in writing, gain confidence in public speaking and encourage his passion for the outdoors.
“They became the cement blocks of the foundation of my life. Without them, I never would have had the confidence to chase dreams in other areas,” he said.
Charles Tod Eagle, of the class of 1966, is a retired BOCES district superintendent. He talked about how he originally planned to become a dentist but that did not work out. He saw how much passion that his wife had in working with students on a high school drama production. That convinced him to change careers.
Eagle said becoming part of the wall was humbling and a source of pride. He fondly recalled growing up in Hudson Falls with opportunities to take a bus to the lake, attend summer recreational programs, play in basketball leagues and attend Halloween parties.
“Most families profoundly love their own children, but it is a special community that values and cares deeply for all of our children,” she said.
David Caruso, a graduate of the class of 1975, recalled working in a family diner in Lake George eventually led to a career at Stewart’s Shops, where he rose to senior vice president and director before retiring in April 2018.
“I was very blessed to have a family who taught me work ethic and business skills at a young age,” he said.
He said he would have liked to have the 5,000 Stewart’s employees behind him as he spoke because they were very motivated for his career. The company now shares 40% of its net worth with its employees and donates $2.5 million to local charitable initiatives. Another $5 million is contributed by the Dake Foundation.
Hudson Falls Superintendent of Schools Linda Goewey said the district is very proud of its latest additions to the Wall of Distinction.
“The purpose of the Wall of Distinction is to provide inspiration and motivation for students to excel,” she said.
