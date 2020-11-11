Hudson Falls schools go virtual through Friday

"Since the beginning of the school year, the North Warren Central School District has been following all of the proper protocols including daily health screenings, physical distancing, mask wearing and hand-washing.The district has also been thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting our building daily in accordance with guidance from the New York State Department of Health and the CDC," Superintendent Michele French wrote in a letter to the community.

Hadley-Luzerne school update

After an elementary school student at Hadley-Luzerne tested positive Tuesday, some parents questioned why no one else was quarantined.

Warren County Health Services made that decision.

"Warren County Health Services looked at the timing of illness, when the person had last been in the building as well as the precautions taken while the person was in the building, and determined that no exposures were believed to have occurred. The Hadley-Luzerne District staff and students have been very good at following mask, ventilation and social distancing protocols, according to (Health Services Director) Ginelle Jones," said county spokesman Don Lehman.

He also explained why the county did not release the last date that the student was in the school.