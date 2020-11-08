Hudson Falls school district refines capital project proposal

HUDSON FALLS — Hudson Falls school officials are trying to determine the scope of its next capital project, which includes repairing roofs, upgrading security and possibly renovating the library and auditorium at the high school.
The Hudson Falls Board of Education will meet on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium to choose between two options. People are welcome to attend in person, but masks and social distancing are required. The meeting will also be streamed.
Interim Superintendent of Schools Jon Hunter said in the last couple of years the district has been evaluating its building needs with consultant March Associates, after it sold its Burgoyne Avenue office in 2019.
A building committee has identified about $30 million worth of projects and school officials are looking to narrow the scope.
The first phase of the project will be looking at safety and security needs for the district. Hunter said the process has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and a change in superintendents, but the board is ready to possibly move forward.
“We’re really excited about the possibility of looking at some critically important safety and security needs for this district. The Board of Education has a future focus and wants to make sure in these extremely difficult times that our buildings are safe and ready for the future,” he said on Friday.
The basic option would cost just about $7.8 million. The work includes installing secure vestibules and adding cameras, addressing code violations, improving lighting, replacing the boiler at the high school, upgrading air filtration systems and removing asbestos, according to a presentation made at the October board meeting.
It would also replace the roof at the primary school and add new carpeting, seating, lighting and sound system for the auditorium, according to the presentation.
“Our auditorium is our means of connecting with this community through music, through drama and through meetings,” he said.
State aid would cover about 65% to 70% of the cost, according to district officials.
Hunter said this option would not increase taxes because the district has debt coming off the books.
The second option costs about $13.24 million and would include all of the work described in the basic option and also replace the roof and renovate the library at the high school into a more modern facility.
This option would increase the tax rate by 2 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation. For a home assessed at $150,000, it would be an increase of $3 in taxes per year, according to Hunter.
The district is eyeing a February vote for this project, according to a preliminary timetable. Construction would not likely start until May 2022, with completion in September 2023.
