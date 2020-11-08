Hudson Falls school district refines capital project proposal

HUDSON FALLS — Hudson Falls school officials are trying to determine the scope of its next capital project, which includes repairing roofs, upgrading security and possibly renovating the library and auditorium at the high school.

The Hudson Falls Board of Education will meet on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium to choose between two options. People are welcome to attend in person, but masks and social distancing are required. The meeting will also be streamed.

Interim Superintendent of Schools Jon Hunter said in the last couple of years the district has been evaluating its building needs with consultant March Associates, after it sold its Burgoyne Avenue office in 2019.

A building committee has identified about $30 million worth of projects and school officials are looking to narrow the scope.

The first phase of the project will be looking at safety and security needs for the district. Hunter said the process has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and a change in superintendents, but the board is ready to possibly move forward.