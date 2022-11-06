Hudson Falls school district honors six at its 20th Wall of Distinction ceremony

HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson Falls Central School District honored six alums at the Wall of Distinction ceremony on Sunday. Four men and two women were recognized at the 20th ceremony by the district in conjunction with the Sandy Hill Chapter of the National Honor Society.

The ceremony is a tradition created by the school to honor graduates of Hudson Falls who have worked their way into distinguished careers. The eldest inductee is the late Don Hassett, who died in late 2020, and his award was accepted by his son Dale.

"My dad went and served our country, came back, and instantly started getting into community service. He spent over 30 years on the Hudson Falls Board of Education, active in the Kiwanis Club, zoning board, and many other things," Dale Hassett said about his father.

Don Hassett worked for more than 35 years at General Electric Co. at the Hudson Falls and Fort Edward plants. He died Nov. 15, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Center in Fort Edward.

"From me and my family, thank you so much for this honor," his son said.

Other inductees included architect Linda Shaw-Marzialo, who graduated in the Class of 1971. She attended Vanderbilt University for math and science and graduated in 1975. She has become familiar with health care facility architecture the most.

"I can tell you that sometimes the path to success isn't straight or direct. ... Ever since I was a little girl I thought I was going to be a doctor, but I ended up being an architect," she said.

She said she was proud to receive the education she did in Hudson Falls.

"What is always true is that the foundation to success is education," she said.

Banking executive Joseph Melucci graduated in the Class of 1989 and had his career begin with Rite Aid as part-time and now helps manage a third of all Glens Falls National Bank branches.

"Fast-forward 21 years and my role at the bank has become a little bit different. We're still a local bank, just larger now with over $4 billion in assets and I'm in charge of a third of our branches," he said.

Marketing director Laurie Trombley graduated with the Class of 1991 and was passionate for the arts in high school. She participated in band, choir, cheer and more. She has created a bold career in the marketing field and worked for Wenner Media, A&E Television Networks, Fuse TV and National CineMedia.

"Treating people well is how people will remember you and I learned that here in Hudson Falls. I'm proud to come from a place where it means something to know your neighbors and care about your community and appreciate hard work," she said.

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Chief Todd McIntosh graduated with Trombley in the Class of 1991 and said he was honored to be recognized. After graduating, he attended one year at SUNY Adirondack and then went into basic training and began a career filled with travel to Japan, California and North Carolina.

“The people here when I was growing up, my friends, coaches, teachers, and family members, are who got me to where I am today,” he said. “I have lifelong friends from growing up here in this community and I wish my kids could have that.”

The last graduate to be honored was Marc Cerro, who graduated with the Class of 1993. He attended American University in Washington, D.C., and now has a large role as a strategist at Google. His most recent work has been growing strategic partnerships at Google’s recent consumer health acquisition, Fitbit.

“I was lucky to be born into the family I was born into, the family I married into and the family I have been able to create. ... All of the mentors, friends and family that supported me helped me prepare and, if opportunity knocked, I was able to take advantage of that,” he said.