Hudson Falls school board approves slightly lower $44.7M budget

HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson Falls Board of Education on Tuesday adopted a nearly $44.7 million budget, which is slightly less than the current year’s spending plan and maintains existing programs.
The proposed 2020-2021 budget is a decrease of $34,000, or 0.08%, from the current year. The tax levy would increase by about $237,000, or 1.9%, to about $12.7 million. The district is staying well below its 3.5% tax cap.
Property taxes fund 28% of the budget. State aid funds 66% percent. Hudson Falls is set to receive about $29.64 million in aid, which is $216,000 less than the current year.
Business Manager Kevin Polunci said the district budgeted conservatively to account for that reduction. The district has a number of people retiring. While their positions will be filled, the new employees will be making less than their predecessors who are leaving.
“We’re attempting to keep all of our programs in place,” he said.
Superintendent Linda Goewey said the district does not want to cut any positions that support students’ mental health including social workers and psychologists.
“It will be a long time that students have been out of school. We really need that type of personnel to bring them back as smoothly as possible. Our concentration is what it takes to bring kids back in the new world after a pandemic,” she said.
Among some of the cost drivers are the contractual increases in salaries, a 2% increase in health insurance costs, additional retirement contributions, more transportation costs and two new special education classrooms, according to the budget presentation.
The district is also tapping $350,000 from fund balance and a total of $435,000 from various reserve funds.
Voting will take place strictly through mail-in ballots, which are due June 9. Also on the ballot, residents will decide whether to purchase two 66-passenger school buses at a total cost not to exceed $370,000.
Voters will also select two candidates for five-year seats on the Board of Education. The terms of Timothy Keenan and Amanda Landsman are up. Each seat is voted on separately.
