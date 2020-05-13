Hudson Falls school board approves slightly lower $44.7M budget

“We’re attempting to keep all of our programs in place,” he said.

Superintendent Linda Goewey said the district does not want to cut any positions that support students’ mental health including social workers and psychologists.

“It will be a long time that students have been out of school. We really need that type of personnel to bring them back as smoothly as possible. Our concentration is what it takes to bring kids back in the new world after a pandemic,” she said.

Among some of the cost drivers are the contractual increases in salaries, a 2% increase in health insurance costs, additional retirement contributions, more transportation costs and two new special education classrooms, according to the budget presentation.

The district is also tapping $350,000 from fund balance and a total of $435,000 from various reserve funds.

Voting will take place strictly through mail-in ballots, which are due June 9. Also on the ballot, residents will decide whether to purchase two 66-passenger school buses at a total cost not to exceed $370,000.

Voters will also select two candidates for five-year seats on the Board of Education. The terms of Timothy Keenan and Amanda Landsman are up. Each seat is voted on separately.

