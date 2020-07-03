Hudson Falls residents asked to complete income surveys

HUDSON FALLS — The Village of Hudson Falls Board of Trustees is asking Beech Street area residents to complete a confidential household income survey in order to comply with the CDBG program requirements to improve water distribution service in the Beech Street neighborhood.

The village has authorized The Chazen Companies to request $750,000 in CDBG program grant funds through New York State’s Consolidated Funding Application. The project will protect quality delivered to residents, remove barriers to fire safety by increasing water pressure in the lines, mitigate water leakages and waste, and build new sidewalks upon project restoration.

The CDBG program is designed to benefit low- to moderate-income households. To use the funds to replace water and sewer pipes, a municipality has to prove that at least 51% of that area’s residents qualify as low- to moderate-income.

The surveys have been mailed to each household in the target sections of Beech, Liberty, William and Willow streets. If any residents would like to receive an additional copy of the survey, they are encouraged to call Norabelle Greenberger at The Chazen Companies at 518-824-1933.

For more information on the project, go to www.villageofhudsonfalls.com/information/active-village-projects/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0