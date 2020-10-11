Hudson Falls resident prepares drive-by Halloween haunt

HUDSON FALLS — Halloween is on Eric Doerfler's mind.

Doerfler, of 38 Notre Dame St., is adapting his annual Halloween haunt to better align with pandemic-era restrictions.

"What I do is normally a walk-through haunt, but with COVID, things are a little different this year," Doerfler said.

This year, participants will have the option to either drive or walk by the scary tour.

A house painter and muralist, Doerfler said his work allows him to spend some extra time constructing the display.

"I build the majority of the haunt by hand and by myself," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The haunt is outfitted with custom-made moving animatronics, including a "Jack-in-the-box" that waves its arms and talks. There are also plenty of ghouls, goblins, spiders and skulls.

There's even a ticket booth, but "it won't cost a dime," he said. Doerfler also noted he hasn't charged for the event in his 11 years of hosting the event.

Providing a scary experience is one of the goals of the haunt, he said.

Doerfler said he likes to don a mask to try and scare the kids, but "it's more of a goal to scare the adults," he said.