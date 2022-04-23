Hudson Falls relishes in its uniqueness as it looks to the future

HUDSON FALLS — Five to six years ago, there was a lack of business on Main Street in the village of Hudson Falls. Now, there is ever-increasing customer traffic and the future of Hudson Falls is looking brighter, community leaders say.

While there are still problems that lie ahead for the village, such as neglected buildings, trash littered around the village, and empty storefronts, businesses are coming to the village for its affordable rent, and community members are working together to create more attraction for out-of-town visitors and to improve the village’s quality of life.

Some believe that Hudson Falls is undergoing a sort of art renaissance.

While the concept of improving on a deficit in quality of life can seem like an elusive and daunting challenge to tackle, there are some community members who believe that creating more space for the creative arts can enrich a community.

The recent accomplishments of the village include the newly transformed Moran-Derby Park on Coleman Avenue, which was renovated to include more space for community-oriented events and to expand beyond sports events, Hudson Falls Mayor John Barton said.

William Nikas, the director of Phoenix Rising, a nonprofit organization in Hudson Falls that is attempting to improve the quality of life in the village, said that in order to make the village attractive to outsiders, the village as a whole needs to change how it sees itself.

In addition to Phoenix Rising, a group of concerned residents, the Hudson Falls Improvement Team, have started meeting regularly. The group, led by resident Agnes Kearon, hopes to improve the image of the village by cleaning up trash and litter.

To help improve the village’s literal image, which will in turn change the way the village sees itself, Nikas’ group and officials have restored some buildings to help attract businesses.

Phoenix Rising and Village Hall officials, with the help of Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, were able to secure a grant to acquire the former Washington County Courthouse in 2016 to maintain the building and lease it to any potential businesses.

The impetus behind this kind of move is to not only preserve a historic building, but to drive more business, and to invite more visitors to the area, according to Woerner.

Village officials said Woerner has been instrumental in helping the village realize its potential by securing grants for the purchase and transformation of historic buildings.

While the restaurant that moved into the old courthouse at the time has since left and moved to Glens Falls, Nikas said that Scott Boucher, who owns Mullen’s Pub next to The Strand Theatre on Main Street, is opening up a second restaurant at the courthouse. The upstairs will be a community room that will host events.

Woerner said that there are more businesses looking at Hudson Falls and that it’s a sign that the village is headed in the right direction.

“It is because of the community and the people who are working together to make it a better place,” she said.

Strand was an anchor

That uniqueness that many in the village hint at can be witnessed on Main Street, with its variety of shops and historic buildings helping feed into the vitality and life of the village.

“I first became aware of the Hudson River Music Hall. I saw what Jonathan Newell was doing. I met with Jonathan and helped him secure capital grants for the renovation of The Strand Theatre,” Woerner recalled.

Newell and his nonprofit organization, Hudson River Music Hall Productions, began the long and arduous process of purchasing the building housing The Strand in 2011, which took took five years to finalize. Newell said that during that time, he and his team had to prove themselves to the community and that they could attract an audience to their shows.

Now, world-class and national acts make Hudson Falls a stop on their tours, and are likely to play to audiences of 200 and more.

While Newell did not initially start his production group or open The Strand as a direct effort to help revitalize the local economy, it has become apparent to him and everyone in the village how important the theater has become in the village.

“Hudson Falls feels like a different kind of culture than Glens Falls, South Glens Falls, Queensbury. It is more agricultural — it has a different vibe. I felt like this could be the arts place, because it was cheaper rent, it was cheaper property, there is a little more space; it’s off the beaten path, it was quieter — it was all those things that make it a different pace than maybe what happens in Glens Falls, or Lake George — it’s a different kind of scene,” Newell said.

When it comes to securing economic revitalization grants in communities, Woerner said she looks for anchors that can be catalysts for development. The Strand was that anchor, she said.

It seems that Woerner was right, and many business owners on Main Street cite The Strand as the reason for why there has been more foot traffic on Main Street.

Main Street business

One business is a hair salon called Studio M Lounge, located at 221 Main St., across from the theater.

Owner Melanie Merithew said she has seen increased foot traffic from out-of-town visitors throughout the last year, especially later in the day when there is a concert at The Strand.

Merithew has owned the hair salon business for five years now. It was originally located on Dix Avenue in Kingsbury in a single room of an office building. She wanted more space to increase her staff, and so she looked at Glens Falls.

Glens Falls was too expensive, and she said the prices on Main Street in Hudson Falls were significantly cheaper. She moved in December 2019.

She opened in February 2020, but then the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to close her doors again.

“I had to work multiple jobs during the pandemic just to keep the new business afloat,” she said. “I wasn’t quite sure if my customers would follow me to the new location.”

Since then, Merithew said she is very happy that she made the move and that her customers did, in fact, follow her.

Merithew grew up in Hudson Falls, but when she was pregnant she did not envision raising a child there, she said. However, she said she does enjoy working in the village and likes that she is so close to the heart of Hudson Falls.

“When my husband and I first bought the building, it was a mess. Luckily, we both had a vision for the building, otherwise we probably would not have moved,” Merithew said, referring to the previous decrepit state of the building that she moved her hair salon into.

Across the street, adjacent to The Strand, is the Sandy Hill Arts Center, another “beacon of light for the arts,” as it says on its website.

What was formerly the Masonic temple, the arts center has event spaces free of charge to the public, studios for artists, and a concert hall on the top floor.

On the ground floor is photographer Kendall McKernon’s gallery and store.

The space was originally a gallery for his photography, but later expanded to include an eclectic collection of artisanal arts and crafts from an array of local artists.

“I’ll have people tell me they went to see a concert at The Strand, and that they window-shopped. Recently, someone from Saratoga Springs said they came back the next day to shop here,” McKernon said.

Visitors are coming back to the village on second-, third- and fourth-day trips upon discovering new locations. McKernon added that the energy level on Main Street on a Sunday, a year ago, was extremely low. But now there are more reasons for people to come to the village.

“It’s not like Saratoga Springs or Glens Falls, but we don’t want to be like them. We want to be unique,” McKernon said.

McKernon said there was momentum before the pandemic, but the pandemic shutdown obviously slowed things down.

Nevertheless, he believes there is a basis for an arts renaissance in the village.

“It was Jonathan Newell and Bill Nikas who both somehow had enough passion to transform these buildings. Because if they hadn’t done that — The Strand wasn’t in good shape, and this (Sandy Hills Arts Center) was in terrible shape,” McKernon said.

Facade improvement

A part of an overall revitalization plan, Barton, the village’s mayor, said that downtown Hudson Falls became designated in 2020 as what’s called a Brownfield Opportunity Area, a program through the New York’s Department of State, and one that the mayor has been working tirelessly for several years to get.

“Brownfield” is a designation for communities that have been negatively affected by real or perceived environmental conditions.

“The designation allows us to apply for state grants easily with the help of Chazen Companies,” Barton said.

Chazen Companies provides a slew of services related to development and construction for private and public entities.

“I can’t say who it is yet, but there are two businesses in the village who have agreed to add apartments above their business in the same building,” Barton said, adding that this will help spur more economic activity.

Barton said the brownfield program could potentially encourage property owners through grants to help beautify the facades of various buildings that have been neglected.

“There are a lot of great businesses in Hudson Falls. Some businesses folded during the pandemic. When businesses go, the owners of buildings should make sure they beautify the building,” Nikas said.

Looking ahead, Woerner said, “I would like to see Hudson Falls apply for a (state) downtown revitalization grant, like Glens Falls got a few years ago.”

She said that $5 million revitalization grants for up-and-coming villages and towns are now available. Woerner said she would like to sit down with Mayor Barton and others and help them apply for such a grant in the near future.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

