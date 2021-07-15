Hudson Falls release more details of ambulance crash

HUDSON FALLS — Hudson Falls police have released more details about the circumstances of a Saturday ambulance crash, which injured four people including a patient.

The accident happened about 5:45 p.m. when an ambulance owned by the Fort Edward Rescue Squad struck a utility pole on John Street in Hudson Falls.

The driver, John Ruthosky, told officers that he had emergency lights and sirens on. He was making a right turn from Allen Street to John Street when he oversteered the vehicle off the roadway, hitting a utility pole, according to a news release.

At the time of the crash, the ambulance was transporting a patient to Glens Falls Hospital. There were three crew members in the ambulance.

John and Allen streets were closed for about one hour so National Grid crews could fix the damage to the utility pole. There were no power outages as a result of the crash. The pole held a light that was used to illuminate the parking area of the now-closed General Electric Co. plant.

The patient who was in the ambulance was transported to Glens Falls Hospital by Granville EMS and experienced back and shoulder pain because of the crash, police said.

