Hudson Falls release more details of ambulance crash
Hudson Falls release more details of ambulance crash

Ambulance crash

A Fort Edward ambulance, left, struck a telephone pole on John Street near the intersection with Sumpter Street in Hudson Falls late Saturday afternoon. Police said the driver said he oversteered the vehicle when making a turn. Four people had minor injuries including a patient who was being transported at the time. 

 Greg Brownell,

HUDSON FALLS — Hudson Falls police have released more details about the circumstances of a Saturday ambulance crash, which injured four people including a patient.

The accident happened about 5:45 p.m. when an ambulance owned by the Fort Edward Rescue Squad struck a utility pole on John Street in Hudson Falls.

The driver, John Ruthosky, told officers that he had emergency lights and sirens on. He was making a right turn from Allen Street to John Street when he oversteered the vehicle off the roadway, hitting a utility pole, according to a news release.

At the time of the crash, the ambulance was transporting a patient to Glens Falls Hospital. There were three crew members in the ambulance.

John and Allen streets were closed for about one hour so National Grid crews could fix the damage to the utility pole. There were no power outages as a result of the crash. The pole held a light that was used to illuminate the parking area of the now-closed General Electric Co. plant.

The patient who was in the ambulance was transported to Glens Falls Hospital by Granville EMS and experienced back and shoulder pain because of the crash, police said.

The three crew members were also transported to Glens Falls Hospital by Moreau EMS and Glens Falls Fire Department. All three had minor injuries and have since been released from the hospital.

The ambulance sustained front-end damage and was towed from the scene, according to police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Hudson Falls police were assisted at the scene by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Moreau EMS, Granville EMS and the Glens Falls, Fort Edward and Hudson Falls fire departments.

Fort Edward Rescue Squad Capt. Andrew Call said the ambulance involved has been taken to a repair shop. A neighboring EMS agency was able to provide a loaner ambulance until Fort Edward can obtain one.

“It has not affected any service,” he said.

Call said two of three employees who had minor injuries have returned to work. He said he did not know the condition of the patient.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

