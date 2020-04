× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The student choirs of Hudson Falls and Queensbury school districts combined for a virtual singing performance recently.

Choir directors Diane Havern at Hudson Falls and Matt Gaulin at Queensbury worked to bring the idea to life despite having students out of class.

The students sang their part of Leonard Cohen's famous song "Hallelujah" and it was combined into a video.

It is available for listening below:

