Hudson Falls proposes nearly $15 million school capital project

HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson Falls Board of Education has reached consensus on putting a nearly $15 million capital project before voters early next year.
The board had been weighing various options for a capital project and decided on Tuesday to seek approval for the most expensive choice, which would replace roofs, upgrade security and renovate the library and auditorium at the high school.
The district has aging roofs, and this project would replace the roofs at the primary school and high school, which are either past their warranty period or soon will be.
Other priorities would be addressing code violations, improving lighting, replacing the boiler at the high school, upgrading air filtration systems and removing asbestos.
Whether to include either renovation of the high school library or auditorium, or both, was the main issue with which the board was grappling.
Hudson Falls had initially come up with about a $30 million project. However, Interim Superintendent Jon Hunter said it re-evaluated the concept after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“One big project moved to a multi-stage approach, with the priorities of health and safety in Phase 1,” he said.
District officials said the timing is right to do a capital project because Hudson Falls has debt coming off the books. It could do a $12 million project and have no net tax increase, according to Kevin Polunci, executive director of business and human resources.
A $15 million project would increase the tax rate by about 5 cents. The owner of a home assessed at $150,000 would pay $7.50 more per year in taxes.
The district receives about 65% to 70% reimbursement from the state.
Hunter said that Hudson Falls has not undertaken a capital project in a few years and other districts have already upgraded their security systems. The project would create secure vestibules, where people would have to be buzzed through another set of double doors.
“The access is all channeled through a single point of entry,” he said.
There would also be upgraded camera systems and the ability to lock doors remotely, he added.
The library would include new lighting, seats for small and large group collaboration, and upgraded technology, according to Hunter. A modern media center is needed to help students in learning skills for research and collaboration in order to be ready for college and careers. The media center project alone is probably about $1.2 million to $1.3 million.
Work at the auditorium would include replacing carpeting, seating, lighting and the sound system.
Board member Matt LaPan said he loves the district's music and arts programs, but wanted to know why an auditorium renovation got prioritized over a community fitness center.
Support Local Journalism
“We have a decent auditorium as it is,” he said.
The current fitness center is lacking compared to other schools of similar size, he added.
“I was a little disappointed to see that was pushed way far in the background,” he said.
Hunter said items were prioritized based upon the greatest number of students and community members that are affected.
Additional mechanical system upgrades would be in Phase 2 and the fitness center part of Phase 3, according to the district.
Another priority is upgrading the air filtration systems, which is important in the age of COVID-19, Hunter added.
In addition, the project would address some additional mechanical needs like replacing some big water valves in the basements of the district's buildings. Polunci said some of them have not been replaced in many years. It is not certain when they could fail.
Board President Ben Bishop agreed that these items can “keep you up at night.”
“It’s all stuff that needs to be addressed at some point in time,” he said.
One concern board members had is the economic fallout from the pandemic and whether there would be future state aid cuts.
Polunci said in the past when the state has had to make cutbacks, officials have announced ahead of time that any school projects approved after a specific date would be subject to an aid reduction.
Polunci said the state starts to award the aid about 18 months from when the district signs its construction contracts.
Bishop said the board has to be sensitive to people who may be in tough circumstances, but he believes that projects makes fiscal sense.
“I don’t see a lot of sticker shock,” he said.
Bishop added that the district has to spend and invest in its facilities to maintain “Tiger pride,” referring to the district’s mascot.
The board will vote next month on the formal resolutions to establish the project referendum. The district is aiming for a public vote in February. Hunter said the timing of the vote was based upon on how long it takes to get projects approved by the state.
The district would hope to get at least some construction work done in the summer of 2022. The project would be completed by the fall of 2023.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.