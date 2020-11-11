Hudson Falls proposes nearly $15 million school capital project

HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson Falls Board of Education has reached consensus on putting a nearly $15 million capital project before voters early next year.

The board had been weighing various options for a capital project and decided on Tuesday to seek approval for the most expensive choice, which would replace roofs, upgrade security and renovate the library and auditorium at the high school.

The district has aging roofs, and this project would replace the roofs at the primary school and high school, which are either past their warranty period or soon will be.

Other priorities would be addressing code violations, improving lighting, replacing the boiler at the high school, upgrading air filtration systems and removing asbestos.

Whether to include either renovation of the high school library or auditorium, or both, was the main issue with which the board was grappling.

Hudson Falls had initially come up with about a $30 million project. However, Interim Superintendent Jon Hunter said it re-evaluated the concept after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“One big project moved to a multi-stage approach, with the priorities of health and safety in Phase 1,” he said.