Hudson Falls police release details of fatal motorcycle crash

HUDSON FALLS — The Hudson Falls Police Department has released details about the death of a man from a motorcycle crash last week.

Officers responded to Main Street near Willow Street on Sept. 20 at about 2:30 p.m. for a report of a motorcycle that was struck by a pickup truck. The driver of the truck, 24-year-old Hudson Falls resident Dakota Shepherd, told police that she looked away from the road for a moment and did not notice the motorcycle in front of her had stopped.

The motorcyclist, 72-year-old Richard Therrien, also from Hudson Falls, was ejected from his motorcycle and struck another vehicle that was stopped in traffic in front of him. Therrien was flown by helicopter to Albany Medical Center.

He died on Saturday from his injuries.

Shepherd was not injured. The vehicle that Therrien struck was driven by Washington County Undersheriff John Winchell, whose vehicle was stopped in traffic at the time of the crash. He also was not injured.

At this time, no tickets have been issued however the circumstances and cause of the accident remain under investigation.

