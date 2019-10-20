{{featured_button_text}}
Hudson Falls cops and volleyball

Hudsomn Falls Police officers with the Hudson Falls High volleyball team. The team raised over $7,000 for the annual "Power of Pink" volleyball tournament, $250 of it coming from the Hudson Falls Police Benevolent Association.

HUDSON FALLS -- Residents of Hudson Falls may notice some pink accessories adorning the uniforms of village police officers this month.

The department's bullet-proof vests feature pink patches for the month in honor of October's breast cancer awareness observation. Officers have removable Velcro "police" patches on the vest for the month.

The union that represents the department's patrol officers also got in on the action, donating $250 to the Hudson Falls High School volleyball team's fundraising for the annual "Power of Pink" tournament in Queensbury.

Hudson Falls Police Detective Jeff Gaulin's daughter Madalyn is on the team, which raised over $7,000 for the tournament.

