Hudson Falls pitches Saturday school idea for at-risk students

HUDSON FALLS — Hudson Falls school officials are considering the idea of creating a Saturday Academy for at-risk students.
The proposal is in response to rising absenteeism and course failures among students.
The concept is for a program that would run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. two Saturdays per month. There would be a minimum of two teachers on staff, according to a description of the program.
Transportation would be provided for those who sign up in advance and there would be food provided. The goal would be to serve five students initially and across the year see 10 to 12 different students.
The goal of the program is to increase graduation and passing rates, reduce suspensions, increase attendance and improve student focus, according to a description of the program.
The cost would be about $7,300 or $9,700, depending on whether two or three teachers were used.
The program is very much needed, say school officials.
“The pandemic has exacerbated and expanded our district’s long-standing challenges with attendance and academic achievement. Parents have limited influence between jobs, ‘home schooling’ and technology platforms,” the description of the program states.
The district’s four-year graduation rate is about 81%. Nearly one-third of the approximately 717 high school students were chronically absent, according to state Education Department data for the 2018-2019 school year. Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10% or more of the school days.
Interim Superintendent of Schools Jon Hunter said the plan is to tap federal funds for the first two years of the program. After that, the district will need to find additional funding.
“It will also force us to do our own internal look to make sure we’re getting the benefit we need,” he said at the Dec. 8 Board of Education meeting.
Board member Heidi Andrejkovics said the district’s attendance rate is not that great.
“What makes you think you’re going to get kids on a Saturday?” she said.
Michael DeCaprio, assistant superintendent for education and accountability, said the goal is to reach students who are resistant to attending the normal Monday through Friday school.
“It’s the traditional school that we’re trying to work around,” he said.
Hunter added that these students would feel safer in a smaller setting.
Board President Ben Bishop asked whether the program could be broadened to reach a larger group of students to have more impact.
DeCaprio said school officials are thinking about how to reach students every day.
“What do you do for the kids that are falling through those cracks before they end up in this scenario?” he said.
Hunter said the district needs multiple approaches since there is no “silver bullet.”
The Board of Education postponed approving the idea at its meeting last Tuesday because it wanted to hear a full presentation about the program.
