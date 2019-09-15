The Hudson Falls Village Board officially renamed Derby Park to the Moran-Derby Park during its meeting last week.
The change is in honor of Michael and Brien Moran, local residents and business owners, who donated $500,000 for a number of updates to the park on Coleman Avenue.
Those updates include things like new soccer and softball fields, a new basketball court, three pickleball courts, a walking path and more.
Overall, the project is expected to cost about $1.1 million and be completed by 2021.
Fort Edward looks at solar
The Fort Edward Town Board may put its former landfill at 45 Leavy Hollow Lane to use, though not as landfill.
The town passed a resolution Monday night to seek requests for "proposals to develop, construct, install, operate and maintain a Renewable Energy Project," or solar energy system, on the site.
Town Attorney Don Boyajian said there is potential for a community solar project on the property since the town isn't doing anything there.
Town Supervisor Terry Middleton said a few interested companies have approached the town, so the next step is collecting official proposals.
"I think it's definitely a win for the town," Middleton said about the prospect.
You have free articles remaining.
Honoring local veterans
The streets of Fort Edward could soon look like Hudson Falls, with banners honoring local veterans hanging from the lamp posts.
Elaine Trackey-Saltsman approached the Fort Edward Town Board, proposing to hang 33 signs, which will be printed by West Signs in Hudson Falls. In addition, the town and village will have 10 banners each to use as they would like.
Trackey-Saltsman said she has already had nearly 40 requests for veterans to be honored.
Town Board member Neal Orsini said he liked how the signs look in Hudson Falls.
"I think it's a great thing," Supervisor Middleton added.
Highway help
After a fire destroyed the town of Fort Edward's highway garage in May, the Town Board is working with its insurance company on getting a new building and equipment.
During the Town Board meeting Monday, members passed a resolution to contract with Rozell Industries to build a new garage. Middleton said a separate bid will be awarded for the electrical and plumbing work at another date.
The Town Board also voted to purchase two highway vehicles, one for $50,000 and the other for $33,000, to replace two burned in the fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.