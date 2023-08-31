Recap of story posted earlier this week: An online petition demanding better leadership at Hudson Falls High School was posted online and garnered nearly 600 signatures and comments earlier this week. In response, the superintendent of schools addressed the school community about it online Wednesday evening. The change.org petition accuses Jessica Hogan, who was promoted from assistant principal to principal in May, of a slew of trouble, from mishandling sexual assault cases, victim-blaming, lack of support for individuals with autism, bullying, homophobia, and mishandling a threat of suicide. Most of the names are anonymous and many of the accusations refer to friends or family members who had troubles, not to the commenters themselves, so it is difficult to parse the truth.

Superintendent of Schools Daniel Ward said "My door is open" to anyone who wants to talk about this matter. Hogan said she was hurt by the allegations which she denies and that she will meet with people from the community, also, but understands if people want to talk with the superintendent instead. One parent who spoke with The Post-Star said she has avoided meetings with Hogan after a meeting one time that included Hogan when she was assistant principal. The parent said the superintendent should look into these allegations. Even if untrue, they show the perception of students, the parent said.