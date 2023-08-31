There are conflicting reports about an online petition demanding better leadership at Hudson Falls High School, reports that the superintendent of schools addressed Wednesday evening as The Post-Star prepared a story on the matter.

An online petition accuses soon-to-be-principal Jessica Hogan of a slew of trouble. From mishandling sexual assault cases, victim-blaming, lack of support for individuals with autism, bullying, homophobia, and mishandling a threat of suicide, the student-led petition against her leadership has been signed hundreds of times online. It is very difficult to tell just how many people are students or have any connection to Hudson Falls’ schools. One respondent used Hogan’s name in what is clearly a false statement.

Superintendent of Schools Dan Ward said in a special message on the district’s website posted on Wednesday, Aug. 30 that the district office has reached out to the individuals that provided their names when they signed or commented on the petition in hopes of scheduling private, confidential meetings to discuss the concerns in detail.

He has since said that two people reached back, one asking for a meeting and another not requiring one.

Ward told The Post-Star on Tuesday that no one had reached out with concerns about Hogan before the petition was posted. He said that the troubles listed on the petition would have been documented, and much of it would be brought to his attention if the schools had learned of it.

“I haven’t seen a building with a culture where those activities are allowed to occur without being investigated or dealt with,” he said Tuesday. “These things would definitely be on my radar. If there was a sexual assault that occurs in our school, that’s something that is going to rise to the attention of the superintendent of any local school.”

The students updated the petition saying they had read Ward’s new statement online, and that the investigation of accusations starting now is “noteworthy.”

In the update, the students write that they want to “emphasize that while the district states that no concerns of this nature have been raised in the past two months, our students have been voicing these concerns since they've begun, over the past two years.

“Our commitment to improvement and accountability has always been unwavering, even if the response hasn't always reflected the urgency of the matter. If we are dismissed, it does not mean that we never came forward,” the petition now says.

Ward backed Hogan both on the phone with The Post-Star and in the district’s message saying his observation of her reflects tireless hours of work to make the school a safe space for all.

“In addition to those named on the petition, individuals with information related to the allegations are encouraged to contact my office,” he said, adding in a later interview, “My door is open.”

Hogan was announced to be principal at the end of May and was assistant principal of the Hudson Falls High School prior to her appointment. Students and at least one parent have shared stories of Hogan, saying she isn’t fit for her new position.

Hogan responded on Thursday to the petition in an interview with The Post-Star, saying that she has worked in the district for 17 years, nearly all of the school buildings, and is hurt.

“I’m really invested in the students and the staff and I have a child that goes here,” she said, her voice growing emotional. “I’m a parent, I’m a resident, and everything I do is to ensure that students are safe and respected.”

She said she doesn’t want to slow down opening day as the district has a lot of great things going on.

“My door is always open and I am happy to talk. If they don’t want to me I encourage them to go beyond,” she said. “I’ve worked in almost every building of this district and I encourage people to speak up if they have a concern with something.”

All sources interviewed about the petition and Hogan’s behaviors asked to remain anonymous as they fear “repercussions” from Hogan. Most who signed the petition signed with aliases to protect themselves.

A Hudson Falls senior started the petition on Saturday, Aug. 26 and by Thursday had received 592 signatures.

Many of the responses are second hand, likely students saying that they heard something about another person’s or friend’s experiences.

One parent of senior interviewed by The Post-Star has had a meeting in which Hogan was present, and that parent said she felt Hogan was being dismissive. The parent has avoided contact with Hogan since then.

The parent admitted that some of the anger expressed on the petition comes from misperceiving interactions, but the parent said she thought it was noteworthy that the petition has garnered quite a bit of attention.

She thought the superintendent’s office should still take note and dig into these allegations, especially given that students are not coming forward but writing anonymously online. The parent thought the anonymity showed that students are afraid to be forthright.

“They’re perceiving her (Hogan) one way when she should be perceived another way,” is a possibility, the parent said, adding that the fact that students seem to be perceiving Hogan negatively is still troubling.