HUDSON FALLS — The public is invited to attend an announcement about a $1 million revitalization project for Derby Park, according to a news release.
The event will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, on the second floor of the former Washington County Courthouse, 122 Main St.
Village officials will host the event, and announce "a significant philanthropic gift from longtime local business owners," the news release added.
John Brodt, vice president of Behan Communications and spokesman for the village, said Monday that the public will learn who the donors are and how much they are designating toward the project. The remainder of the funds needed will likely come from grant opportunities and a community fundraising effort.
The public will also learn more about the scope of the Derby Park revitalization plans.
