HUDSON FALLS — Mayor John Barton announced he's seeking re-election at the Village Board's meeting Tuesday night.
At the end of his current term in March, Barton, a Republican, will have been mayor for 12 years, topping off his 18 years as a trustee.
"I love Hudson Falls, and I'm not going anywhere," Barton said in a phone interview on Thursday.
Village elections are not until March, but Clerk Ellen Brayman said October is usually when she announces what positions are open on the board.
Besides mayor, two trustee seats will also be open. All seats are four-year terms.
It is not clear if Barton will have any competition from other Republicans or Democrats, but Deputy Mayor Bob Cook, who is a Democrat, said he supports Barton in his re-election bid.
Barton, 63, is an area manager at Finch Paper and a lifelong resident of Hudson Falls.
Barton said there are many things he is proud of in his tenure so far. He highlighted three major projects going on in the village, including the renovation of the Washington County Courthouse, upgrades to the Moran-Derby Park and the Paris Park project.
"I want to see them to the end," Barton said, about the projects.
He is also proud of the success the village has had getting state funding for waterline replacements. He would like to see even more get replaced.
Trustee Joelle Timms, a Republican, announced that she, too, will be seeking re-election for another four-year term.
Timms, 37, is new to the board, but is also a lifelong resident of Hudson Falls. She is a paralegal and local business owner and is also the president of Phoenix Rising, a community task force focused on the revitalization of the village.
Her goal is to continue connecting the community, school district and village government for projects.
"The only way to actually improve our community is to get the kids, who are going to grow with our community, involved," Timms said. "I think they have to have a vision and dream, and see their community as a positive impact on their life."
Trustee James Gallagher Jr., a Republican, is also seeking re-election. By the end of his term in 2020, he will have served as a trustee for 12 years.
Gallagher could not be reached Thursday and Friday for comment.
