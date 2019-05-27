HUDSON FALLS — A distraught man with a firearm barricaded himself in his Union Street residence on Sunday evening, and caused standoff with police that lasted over 8 hours.
Hudson Falls Police responded to the house at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening. The Washington County Sheriff's Emergency Response Team and the New York State Police Special Operations Response Team also assisted.
The man, whose name was not released, eventually surrendered to police without incident at about 3:30 a.m. was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to a news release from Hudson Falls Police.
A firearm was recovered at the scene.
Several streets around Union Street were closed during the incident.
Police said it is unlikely the man will face criminal charges.
No one was injured during the standoff.
