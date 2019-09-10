FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls man who was arrested on a felony assault charge in July while on probation for an earlier assault has been sentenced to up to 3 years in state prison.
Tyler J. Yell, 25, was on probation in Washington County for a 2017 burglary conviction related to an attack on a man in Hudson Falls months earlier.
He violated the terms of probation when he was arrested for a June 20 brawl on state land in Lake Luzerne that left a teenage victim with bleeding on the brain, a broken orbital bone and broken nose, officials said. Police said the people involved had been partying at the Hudson River Recreation Area.
Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan sentenced yell to 1 to 3 years in state prison. A felony assault charge is still pending against Yell in Warren County.
