BALLSTON SPA — A Hudson Falls man has been sentenced to up to 3 years in prison on a felony identity theft charge in Saratoga County Court.
Adam J. Rouse, 34, of Main Street, pleaded guilty to second-degree identity theft in connection with a June 2018 arrest in Wilton.
He used another person's information to open an account to obtain more than $500 in merchandise in Wilton, police records show.
Saratoga County Judge James Murphy sentenced him to 1.5 to 3 years in prison, which is to run concurrently to a 1.5- to 3- year prison term imposed on Rouse last month in Washington County Court for an illegal sale of prescription drugs.
