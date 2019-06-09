FORT EDWARD -- A Hudson Falls man has been sentenced to 3 years in state prison for choking another person.
Derrick E. Lucia, 28, pleaded guilty to second-degree strangulation, a felony, for an incident last November in Hudson Falls. The charge was filed after he choked and injured another person with whom he was acquainted.
Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan sentenced Lucia to 3 years in state prison to be followed by 2 years on parole.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.