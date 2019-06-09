{{featured_button_text}}
Derrick Lucia

Lucia

FORT EDWARD -- A Hudson Falls man has been sentenced to 3 years in state prison for choking another person.

Derrick E. Lucia, 28, pleaded guilty to second-degree strangulation, a felony, for an incident last November in Hudson Falls. The charge was filed after he choked and injured another person with whom he was acquainted.

Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan sentenced Lucia to 3 years in state prison to be followed by 2 years on parole.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments