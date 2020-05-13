Hudson Falls man recovers from 'terrible' virus after a month at Glens Falls Hospital

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HUDSON FALLS — Coronavirus put Ron Jarvis into the hospital for 32 days.

But he lived to tell the tale — an outcome that was very much in doubt on Easter Sunday.

Glens Falls Hospital was preparing to take him off a ventilator, after 14 long days.

But while sedated on the ventilator, he had become unresponsive — so unresponsive that medical providers feared the worst. They asked the family: if he was still unresponsive when they took him off the ventilator, should they intubate him again? Or just let him die peacefully?

“I’ve been scared to death. I thought I was going to lose him and it devastated me,” his wife Ann said.

They have been married for 57 years.

Nurses held up an iPad outside his room, letting them see him through the window while he was on the vent. He didn’t look good.

As things got worse, nurses brought the iPad into his room, holding it next to him so that he could hear his family’s voices.