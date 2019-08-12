{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA -- A Hudson Falls man pleaded guilty Friday to a felony identity theft charge in Saratoga County Court.

Adam J. Rouse, 34, of Main Street, pleaded guilty to second-degree identity theft in connection with a June 2018 arrest in Wilton.

He used another person's information to open an account to obtain more than $500 in merchandise in Wilton, police records show.

Rouse is being held in Saratoga County Jail, and faces up to 4 years in state prison when sentenced Sept. 27 by Saratoga County Judge James Murphy. Charges are still pending against co-defendant Lisa M. Younes, 36, of Hudson Falls.

