Hudson Falls man pleads guilty to grand larceny
FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls man is expected to receive probation after pleading guilty to grand larceny.

James L. Friday, 24, was arrested on March 4 after an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Police said Friday purchased a vehicle on Feb. 19 and paid for it through fraudulent means. Authorities did not elaborate on how the payment was fraudulent.

Friday pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Oct. 1 to felony third-degree grand larceny.

He is expected to receive up to 5 years of probation when sentenced at a later date.

James L. Friday

Friday

 Provided photo
