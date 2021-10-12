Hudson Falls man pleads guilty to grand larceny

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls man is expected to receive probation after pleading guilty to grand larceny.
James L. Friday, 24, was arrested on March 4 after an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Police said Friday purchased a vehicle on Feb. 19 and paid for it through fraudulent means. Authorities did not elaborate on how the payment was fraudulent.
Friday pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Oct. 1 to felony third-degree grand larceny.
He is expected to receive up to 5 years of probation when sentenced at a later date.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
